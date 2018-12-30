Ottawa's Rideau Canal skateway opens early
Skaters on the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2018.
CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, December 30, 2018 7:30PM EST
A section Ottawa’s Rideau Canal skateway opened on Sunday, marking the earliest start to the season in 15 years.
Thousands laced up to take advantage of the roughly 2.5-kilometre stretch of ice that has been cleared as safe to skate on.
Inexperienced skater Nigel Deane was one of them.
“It’s very difficult but lovely,” the Texan told CTV Ottawa.
“I feel much more Canadian than I have thought I was,” he added.
The ice must be 30 centimetres thick before it is considered safe by the National Capital Commission, which operates the skateway.
When fully open, it is considered the largest rink in the word at 233,400 square metres. That’s equivalent to about 140 National Hockey League rinks.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'I feel bad for the person': $4,000 stolen from Cape Breton church
- Ontario man accused of exposing himself to women and girls
- Senator wants Edmonton police to release homicide victims' names
- Sixteen-year-old boy killed in Quebec ATV crash
- Atlantic Canada expected to ring in New Year's Day with snowy weather