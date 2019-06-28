Ottawa's carbon-pricing law valid, Ontario's top court rules
The steel mills in the Hamilton waterfront harbour are shown in Hamilton, Ont., on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 4:32AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 28, 2019 12:00PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario's top court has ruled the federal government's carbon charge is constitutionally sound.
In a split decision, the five-judge panel rejected a challenge from Premier Doug Ford's government to the validity of the carbon-pricing law.
Ottawa maintains it had to act to deal with the urgent threat of climate change as an issue of national concern.
The federal government said its approach -- imposing a levy on gasoline and fossil fuels -- respected provincial jurisdiction.
Ontario and three other provinces argued the Liberal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau overstepped its authority in imposing the charge.
Last month in a split decision, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal sided with Ottawa in a similar challenge.
