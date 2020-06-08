TORONTO -- Ottawa’s bylaw department is conducting an internal review after an officer punched a Black man in the face during a physical distancing crackdown in a city park.

Obi Ifedi told CTV News that back in early April, he was in the closed park with his daughter when the officer began clearing it out during a physical distancing crackdown spurred by COVID-19. He said he felt singled out for a ticket among the many people in the park who were trying to leave.

“He said; ‘Okay then, I'll just write you a ticket. What's your name, what's your name sir?’ I said: 'I'm not giving you my name, I've done nothing wrong,'” Ifedi said.

Soon after, Ifedi said two police officers were called in and he ran out of fear.

“I ended up across the street ... a bylaw guy tackles me to the ground (and) punches me to the face,” he said.

Ifedi was left with a bruised lip and more than $2,000 in fines from the city bylaw officer.

In an email to Ifedi, Ottawa police said they investigated the incident and the officer in question “did commit an assault while you were on the ground by striking you in the face.”

The officer, however, was not charged for the incident but it was instead decided that pre-charge diversion was the best path forward for the officer, which typically includes counselling or community service.

Ifedi’s lawyer David Anber called this move rare.

“Diversion is diverting something away from criminal justice system, most of the time that's done at the stage after charges are laid," he said. "When it's done in those situations, it's done for charges that are 'victimless crimes.'”

The city’s By-Law & Regulatory Service initially denied any wrongdoing from the officer, but are now conducting an internal review of the incident, which could result in a range of penalties, including the dismissal of the bylaw officer.

Still, Ifedi is more concerned that his daughter had to witness what happened.

“I worry about her future,” he said. “I cry a lot about this at home … I laugh because I'm really damaged inside.”

Ifedi also wonders what might have happened had he fought back.

“Imagine if we both punched each other, who would get the short end of the stick?” he said. “I would get the short end of the stick, because he's an enforcer. I'm a civilian and I'm Black.”

With files from The Canadian Press