

The Canadian Press





Ice pellets began falling on Ottawa today, as 155 households at risk from rising water voluntarily moved out ahead of a city plan to cut power to their neighbourhood.

The latest water forecasts from the Ottawa River Regulating Committee predict peak levels will be reached along the bloated waterway today, tomorrow and Friday, depending on the exact location.

Between 15 and 35 millimetres of rain are forecast for the National Capital Region today, which could worsen flooding in some areas.

In Quebec, the number of evacuees rose slightly overnight, even as water levels appeared to be dropping in the majority of flood-affected areas.

In New Brunswick, a section of the Trans-Canada Highway that had been closed by flooding since last Wednesday was reopened to traffic, with one lane available in each direction.

Also, the federal government added Ontario's Muskoka region to a list of flood areas in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick that are off limits to boats and drones, other than those operated by emergency personnel or homeowners with no other means of reaching their properties.