Ottawa resident tells convoy organizers' trial he felt 'threatened' during protest

    Diane Magas, left, lawyer for Chris Barber, centre, walks with Lawrence Greenspon, centre, lawyer for Tamara Lich, not shown, as they return to the courthouse in Ottawa after a lunch break, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang) Diane Magas, left, lawyer for Chris Barber, centre, walks with Lawrence Greenspon, centre, lawyer for Tamara Lich, not shown, as they return to the courthouse in Ottawa after a lunch break, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
    OTTAWA -

    Ottawa resident Paul Jorgenson felt "threatened" during "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations in winter 2022, he said in testimony today at the criminal trial of two protest organizers.

    Five residents who have appeared as witnesses in the trial described a scene of overwhelming noise from truck horns and engines, and the persistent smell of diesel fumes during the protest in their testimony.

    Jorgenson said that noise and odour emitted from idling vehicles caused him to be unable to work from his downtown home, so he left the city for more than a week.

    He said that trucks were blocking the entrance to his parking garage, so he needed to drive up onto the curb in order to leave.

    When he returned, he said, the protest was still underway and he had trouble accessing food from grocery stores and restaurants in the downtown area.

    Jorgenson said he later felt compelled to help counter-protesters block convoy-related traffic from passing by near the Canadian Museum of Nature, a short drive away from the main protest area.

    It was "utterly terrifying" to block traffic for several hours, he said.

    "I never reached (the same) level of desperation as I did that weekend."

    Organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich are facing charges that include mischief and counselling others to commit mischief.

    Crown prosecutors are trying to prove that Lich and Barber influenced and encouraged protesters while fundraising for the demonstrations.

    Const. Isabelle Cyr, who served as a liaison between police and demonstrators during the protest, is expected to testify on Wednesday.

    She was expected to take the stand on Tuesday, but defence lawyers said they needed time to review notes and emails between Cyr and her colleagues during the protests.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.

