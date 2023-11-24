Ottawa, Quebec move to create protected marine park near UNESCO heritage site

Ottawa and Quebec have announced their intention to protect the waters near a picturesque territory in the Gulf of St. Lawrence that was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and his provincial counterpart, Benoit Charette, said Friday they're taking the first steps toward creating a protected marine park off Anticosti Island. They say the proposed site, stretching north from the island to the Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve, is home to marine mammals — including the endangered North Atlantic right whale — as well as colonies of seabirds and important fish populations.

Anticosti Island was added in September to the United Nations' list of places with outstanding universal value to humanity, and it is said to contain the best-preserved fossil record of marine life covering 10 million years of Earth history. Charette says the process of creating the marine park could take several years and will include consultations with local and regional authorities, research groups and Indigenous communities.

Charette and Guilbeault say the park will help their governments meet the target set last year at a Montreal global biodiversity summit of protecting 30 per cent of land and water by 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.