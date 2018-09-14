Ottawa putting up $117M to restore land link to Hudson Bay town of Churchill
An aerial view of the rail line and Via Rail station is shown in Churchill, Man., Wednesday, July 4, 2018. The federal government is putting up $117 million to restore rail service to the town of Churchill in northern Manitoba. (John Woods/ The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 12:17PM EDT
WINNIPEG -- The federal government is putting up $117 million to restore rail service to the town of Churchill in northern Manitoba.
The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in the spring of 2017.
Since then, goods and people have had to be flown in and prices for groceries and fuel have skyrocketed.
A consortium of northern communities reached a deal recently to take over the rail line and port from Denver-based Omnitrax.
The federal funding consists of $74 million to help with the ownership transfer and necessary repairs.
Another $43 million will subsidize operations of the rail line and port for the next 10 years.
