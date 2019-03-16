

CTVNews.ca Staff , with files from CTV Ottawa's Christina Succi





Hundreds of mourners gathered in Ottawa on Saturday to say goodbye to Pius Adesanmi, an accomplished university professor and father of two whose colleagues remembered him as influential and inspiring.

Adesanmi, 47, who was originally from Nigeria and moved to Canada to pursue his PhD, was one of 157 victims, including 18 Canadians, killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash last week. His remains have not yet been located.

Temitope Oriola, an associate professor at the University of Alberta, recalled Adesanmi as “a true superstar.”

“One whose value goes beyond scholarship. This was an amazing human being and we’re poorer for his loss,” he told CTV Ottawaduring a vigil.

Adesanmi was a professor of English and African Studies at Carleton University. Loved ones celebrated his accomplishments and mourned the loss of the internationally-acclaimed author.

Shay Ishola, one of Adesanmi’s students, was emotional when describing the loss of her professor.

“I know he’s really proud of me and we’re really proud of all he has done,” she said.

Arrangements are being made for a memorial service at Carleton University sometime within the next two weeks.

Adesanmi was also honoured during a vigil in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.