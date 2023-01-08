Ottawa pressed RCMP Heritage Centre for more outreach as part of expansion goal
The head of the RCMP Heritage Centre in Saskatchewan says that after it completed a round of consultations on how it can transform into a national museum, the ball is now in Ottawa's court.
"We really needed to hear from Canadians," said Tara Robinson, the CEO of the Regina-based museum focused on the history of the Mounties.
"There's never been a more complex time for policing in our country," she said Friday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised during the 2019 election campaign that the Liberals would expand the RCMP Heritage Centre, which is currently operated by a charitable organization, into a national institution.
Involving a wide swath of Canadians, including from LGBTQ and Indigenous communities, in discussions about those efforts to grow was a key condition set by the federal Heritage Department, which oversees national museums such as the National Gallery of Canada.
Documents The Canadian Press obtained through access-to-information legislation suggest there was some initial resistance to the scope of those consultations, although Robinson stressed that came "really early on in the process."
The back-and-forth about what it would take to create a national RCMP museum is contained in roughly 600 pages of emails and other documents from 2020 and 2021.
Located on the grounds of the RCMP Academy's Depot Division in Regina, where Mounties receive their training, the centre serves as a museum on the history of the national police force, which began as the North-West Mounted Police in 1873.
"Right now, the centre is frozen in time," said Robinson, adding that exhibits only cover events up until the 1970s.
"We need to address residential schools," she said. "We need to address the how the RCMP has evolved."
The centre has spent years advocating to gain national museum status, which would require the federal government to amend the Museums Act. National museums operate as Crown Corporations and have their operating costs covered by Ottawa.
According to emails, federal officials estimated the process would take 18 to 24 months. But the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 stalled work on the file.
By the fall, the centre inquired about progress, highlighting its goal to see its doors open as a national museum in 2023, coinciding with the 150th anniversary of the RCMP.
The then-deputy minister of Canadian Heritage sent a letter, the contents of which have been partially redacted, outlining the specific steps the centre must take to advance in the process.
That included doing more community engagement.
"While the RCMP have played an important role in our history, not all Canadians view the RCMP from the same perspective," wrote Helene Laurendeau, who has since retired.
Steve McLellan, the centre's board chair at the time, replied to say while the next steps were clear, "I must note the degree of due diligence you outline might be perceived by some to be undue hesitancy."
He goes on to say that among other work it had done, the centre had already collected around 4,400 responses through a survey, adding the pandemic left the centre in dire financial straights.
"A commitment was made and we believe work must be expedited to make this transition a reality," McLellan wrote.
Even before the COVID-19 struck, documents show the centre, which sees around 20,000 visitors per year, was struggling. It brought in $3.5 million in 2019, but spent $3.7 million.
Laurendeau wrote back in December 2020 saying due diligence was required to ensure any future museum would fit with the Liberal government's priorities, "including promoting gender equality, reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, greening initiatives," as well as hearing diverse perspectives.
By February 2021, McLellan again expressed concern about the ask to do national consultations without a more firm commitment from officials that the centre would in fact become a national museum.
"We cannot dictate a vision for a museum that might not exist and we're not prepared to rush this process or risk public backlash because of lack of federal support and appropriate funding."
He added the department's actions amounted to a "roadblock" and the centre lacked the resources to do more consultations "of the necessary scale or accountability Canadian Heritage has demanded."
McLellan, who Robinson said has since retired from the board, did not respond to emails requesting comment in time for publication.
Ultimately, the federal government offered the centre $4.5 million in its spring 2021 budget. In late December, the centre published a report on what it heard through a consultation process that began in early 2022.
Murray Sinclair, who was the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and Phil Fontaine, a past national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, were among those the report said were interviewed about the project and voiced support.
"I want to see Indigenous faces in the centre when I walk in. Black faces. Female faces. Not a lineup of white men," Sinclair said, according to the document.
Robinson, who became the centre's CEO in 2021, said she agrees the initial survey was not good enough. She said the centre has since submitted its recent consultation results as well as a corporate plan to Canadian Heritage officials.
Robinson said she believes it's a "rock solid" plan for a policing museum that balances honouring the sacrifices of RCMP members, while "creating a space to have difficult conversations."
Getting national status by the end of the year remains the "dream," she said, adding the centre also intends to ask for capital funding and raise some of the money itself.
A spokeswoman for Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez did not provide a timeline or say when an amendment would be made to the Museums Act.
"Canadian Heritage officials are consulting with the RCMP Heritage Centre on an ongoing basis," Laura Scaffidi wrote in an email.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2023.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisors in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
Canadians to mark third anniversary of Flight PS752 downing at countrywide ceremonies
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 today at commemoration ceremonies in 12 major cities across Canada and 26 countries around the globe.
Prince Harry interviews set to raise heat on Royal Family
Prince Harry is expected to lob more criticism at the Royal Family in broadcast interviews to promote his soul-baring new memoir, which has generated incendiary headlines even before its official release.
What Canadian travellers need to know about capture of El Chapo's son, violence in Mexico
The capture of a son of one of the world's most notorious drug kingpins sparked a wave of violence in Mexico's northwestern Sinaloa state this week. CTVNews.ca looks at what we know so far.
Some Canadians set to return from Mexico's Mazatlan area as airports reopen
Some Canadian tourists in Mexico's Sinaloa state are packing their bags to return home after a wave of violence erupted in the region, shuttering airports and prompting an advisory to shelter in place.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Canadian travellers crave getaways but weigh risks of lost baggage, poor weather, illness
Despite the wanderlust that has gripped many Canadians who postponed travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, observers point to a variety of hurdles that are complicating efforts to reclaim a carefree holiday escape.
Orthodox Christmas takes on new meaning for Ukrainian newcomers in Canada
Nearing the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, Ukrainians in Canada after fleeing the war are bringing old traditions and giving them a new meaning this Orthodox Christmas.
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as ceasefire said to falter
Ukraine's president praised the United States for including tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are 'exactly what is needed' for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces, even as both sides celebrated Orthodox Christmas on Saturday.
Canada
-
Ottawa pressed RCMP Heritage Centre for more outreach as part of expansion goal
The head of the RCMP Heritage Centre in Saskatchewan says that after it completed a round of consultations on how it can transform into a national museum, the ball is now in Ottawa's court.
-
Canadians to mark third anniversary of Flight PS752 downing at countrywide ceremonies
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 today at commemoration ceremonies in 12 major cities across Canada and 26 countries around the globe.
-
Orthodox Christmas takes on new meaning for Ukrainian newcomers in Canada
Nearing the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, Ukrainians in Canada after fleeing the war are bringing old traditions and giving them a new meaning this Orthodox Christmas.
-
'Senseless': After three years, mourners of Flight PS752 victims still seek justice
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 on Sunday by holding rallies across the country and pushing Ottawa to take a tougher stance against Iran.
-
Lobby group seeks public inquiry in Montreal man's jail death
An anti-racism lobby group is calling on the Quebec government to launch an independent public inquiry into the jail death of an illegally detained Black man in Montreal following an altercation with jail guards just before Christmas.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs reveal new warm-up jerseys ahead of Indigenous Celebration game
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be sporting special new jerseys on Saturday night.
World
-
Iranian man detained, suspected of chemical attack plot, German officials say
A 32-year-old Iranian man has been detained in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday. In a joint statement they said the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly sought to obtain the potent toxins cyanide and ricin.
-
Public now can see Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's tomb at St. Peter's Basilica
The public can now visit the tomb of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in the grottoes under St. Peter's Basilica. The pontiff was buried on Jan. 5 immediately following a funeral in St. Peter's Square.
-
Over 2,000 join LGBTQ march in New Delhi after COVID break
More than 2,000 members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters returned to New Delhi streets on Sunday after a three-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to press for equal marriage rights.
-
France's Macron opens up about love to autistic interviewers
The question for France's president about his teenage romance with a teacher at his high school was so close to the bone, so eye-popping in a country where politicians largely keep their private lives to themselves, that the interviewer couldn't quite rustle up the courage to ask it.
-
Mexico's arrest of El Chapo's son a gesture to U.S., not signal of change
Mexico's capture of a son of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman this week was an isolated nod to a drug war strategy that Mexico's current administration has abandoned rather than a sign that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's thinking has changed, experts say.
-
Chinese travellers rush to take advantage of reopening as COVID-19 restrictions ease
After two years of separation from his wife in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Cheung Seng-bun made sure he was among the first to cross the border following the reopening of crossing points Sunday.
Politics
-
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisors in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
-
'Three Amigos' gather this week in Mexico City to talk North American excellence
Familiar North American irritants -- U.S. protectionism, intransigence on continental trade, irregular migration -- return to the fore this week as the so-called 'Three Amigos' meet for a trilateral summit in Mexico City.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Health
-
Wealthier neighbourhoods had more access to virtual mental health services in the pandemic: study
Recent data from the Canadian Institution for Health Information shows that wealthier neighbourhoods in Canada had more access to virtual mental health services during the pandemic.
-
U.S. approves Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer's drug that's been shown to modestly slow the early stages of the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that doctors and patients will have to carefully weigh.
-
Feds must enforce vaping penalties to protect kids: advocates
Advocates on both sides of the vaping debate say the government must do more to enforce penalties for selling vapes to kids after a review concluded no changes to the legislation were warranted.
Sci-Tech
-
Ant Group says Jack Ma to relinquish control of company
Ant Group said on Saturday its founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant, as the firm seeks to draw a line under a regulatory crackdown that was triggered soon after its mammoth stock market debut was scuppered two years ago.
-
TSA finds 4-foot boa constrictor in carry-on baggage
The bizarre yet fascinating menagerie of animals detected by TSA agents in carry-on baggage at U.S. airports carries on into 2023.
-
Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat
A 38-year-old retired NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky. Most of the 2,450-kilogram satellite will burn up upon reentry, according to NASA. But some pieces are expected to survive.
Entertainment
-
Prince Harry interviews set to raise heat on Royal Family
Prince Harry is expected to lob more criticism at the Royal Family in broadcast interviews to promote his soul-baring new memoir, which has generated incendiary headlines even before its official release.
-
Jeremy Renner celebrates 52nd birthday in the hospital after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner is celebrating his 52nd birthday with a message of gratitude to his medical care team. The actor is continuing to recover from injuries sustained in a snowplow accident.
-
Golden Globes are back on TV, but are reform efforts enough?
The Golden Globes are set to return to NBC under a one-year deal this year following last years scandal over lack of diversity, accusations of sexism, and ethical and financial lapses among members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Business
-
Labour market kept roaring to end off the year with 104,000 jobs added in December
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
S&P/TSX composite gains 300 points Friday, U.S. markets up more than 2 per cent
Canada's main stock index rose 1.58 per cent Friday on broad-based gains while U.S. markets were all up by more than two per cent.
-
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Lifestyle
-
Canadian travellers crave getaways but weigh risks of lost baggage, poor weather, illness
Despite the wanderlust that has gripped many Canadians who postponed travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, observers point to a variety of hurdles that are complicating efforts to reclaim a carefree holiday escape.
-
U.K. palace allies push back against Prince Harry's claims
Allies of the royal family pushed back Saturday against claims made by Prince Harry in his new memoir, which paints the monarchy as a cold and callous institution that failed to nurture or support him.
-
Baseball-sized head of lettuce seen selling for $5 in the Greater Toronto Area
Grocery prices increased by more than 10 per cent last year in Canada meaning the average family of four had to pay an additional $1,000 for the exact same items.
Sports
-
Shiffrin matches Vonn's World Cup record with win No. 82
Mikaela Shiffrin has matched Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup skiing record with her 82nd win.
-
Damar Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
Doctors described Damar Hamlin's neurological function as 'excellent' Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.
-
Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse
The intersection of prayer and sports has been especially prominent in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's frightening collapse during an NFL game.
Autos
-
Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.