

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ottawa police are renewing their plea for any information in the case of an 11-year-old girl who has been missing for two weeks.

Nakayla Baskin was reported missing on Sept. 25, after she packed a back and sneaked out of her home. Her family told police that the girl had left home before, but never for this long and never without contacting anyone.

Police say they have not ruled out anything in their investigation, including the possibility that Nakayla was a victim of human trafficking.

“Our investigative team believes that she’s alive and we’re going to do everything we can to bring her home safely,” Staff Sgt. Bruce Pirt of the Ottawa police major crime unit told CTV Ottawa.

Pirt said investigators recently received an important tip in the case, but will not publicly release that information.

Police had previously released a grainy surveillance image of a vehicle, possibly a Honda Civic, believed to have been involved in Nakayla’s disappearance.

Police will only say that the car was seen in Ottawa’s west end on the morning Baskin went missing. Pirt said investigators want to speak to the owner of the vehicle, or the person who was driving it.

Last week, Nakayla’s family made a desperate plea for her safe return.

“We need your help to find her,” Baskin’s grandmother said in a video released by police. “If anybody sees her or hears anything, please contact the Ottawa police right away.”

Nakayla is described as five-feet-four-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with light brown hair. Police say she could be mistaken for a much older girl.

“It’s important that her face is in everybody’s mind,” Pirt said.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Megan Shaw