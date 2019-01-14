

The Canadian Press





Ottawa police have identified the three victims who died in a bus crash in the city on Friday.

Bruce Thomlinson, 56 years old, Judy Booth, 57 years old, and Anja Van Beek, 65 years old, died as a result of the collision.

Their names and photos are being released by Ottawa Police and the regional coroner with permission from the families.

Twenty-three people were also injured when a double-decker bus slammed into a shelter at a bus station in the city's west end at the start of the evening rush hour.

Const. Chuck Benoit of the Ottawa Police says several of the people hurt had limbs amputated.

The police investigation is now focusing on speaking with eyewitnesses and combing through the wreckage of the bus looking for clues about what caused the crash.