Ottawa police have now sent multiple warnings to protesters in the downtown core in a possible sign that authorities are getting ready to crack down on the “Freedom Convoy,” as the chair of the local police board was ousted late Wednesday in a contentious council meeting.

Late Wednesday, Ottawa city council voted to oust Ottawa Police Service Board Chair Diane Deans during a fiery council meeting that included several calls for Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson’s immediate resignation.

"I feel the public has lost confidence in the actions of the police services board and the ability to lead," Coun. Scott Moffatt, who tabled the motion for a special meeting to remove both Deans and fellow councillor Carol Anne Meehan from the police board.

In response, Deans accused Watson and the council of playing "ugly, dirty politics in the middle of the biggest crisis in the city's history.”

Deans is replaced by Councillor Eli El-Chantiry.

Sandy Smallwood, the citizen appointed to the board, and Councillor Rawlson King resigned from the police board prior to the meeting.

Ottawa’s downtown coreremains the epicentre of the nationwide protests since protesters descended on the downtown core nearly three weeks ago as part of the ongoing “Freedom Convoy.”

Demonstrators have called for an end to vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions and remain camped out on Parliament Hill, namely on Wellington Street and in surrounding neighbourhoods.

On Wednesday morning, Ottawa police began handing out written warnings, saying anyone blocking streets or assisting those doing so is committing a criminal offence.

The letters also reference the Emergencies Act, which the federal government invoked on Monday for the first time since it became law in 1988. Under the act, police say anyone coming to Ottawa to join the ongoing demonstration is breaking the law.

Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell told city council on Wednesday afternoon. that the police plan “will take time” but Canadians can expect to see action “in the coming days.”

"I will commit to council that we have a good, well-resourced plan that we will execute from now moving ahead to end the occupation in this city,” he said.

"Some of the techniques we are lawfully able and prepared to use are not what we're used to seeing in Ottawa, but we are prepared to use them and whatever means necessary to bring about the safest outcome and restore order.”

In an updated notice from police, officers warned that protesters “will face severe penalties if you do not cease further unlawful activity and remove your vehicle and/or property immediately from all unlawful protest sites” and reiterated the possible consequences facing the protesters.

Ottawa police have issued similar warnings to protesters in the past, including last week, but Wednesday's notices are the first since the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act.

Protesters remained largely undeterred, with many calling the invocation of the Emergencies Act a scare tactic and saying they refuse to leave until all COVID-19 mandates are lifted. This is despite the risk of having their vehicles seized and their commercial licences revoked.

Late Wednesday, organizers of the “Freedom Convoy” outlined their “Roadmap to Freedom,” which has seven points, including cancelling all federal and local vaccine mandates, and restoring jobs for those who lost them due to mandates, among others.

Police say about 360 vehicles remain in downtown Ottawa, with approximately 150 demonstrators believed to be staying overnight.

The number of demonstrators is expected to increase as the city prepares for a fourth straight weekend of protests.

“I think the only way residents in Ottawa can look forward to a weekend these days is (to) hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” Allan Hubley, a city councillor in Ottawa, told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

Still, Hubley is expecting movement when it comes to the demonstrations downtown, now that police have the additional resources from the provincial and federal governments to deal with the protests.

“I fully expect that things are going to be changing on the ground here almost hourly going forward,” he said.

This comes after Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly resigned on Tuesday amid criticism of his handling of the protests, which he and other officials have described as an unlawful "occupation."

Sources have told CTV News Ottawa that the resignation has caused turmoil within city council as Diane Deans, chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board, tried to hire a new police chief without competition, which has prompted Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson to lead an effort to oust her from the board.

A police officer looks for a place to leave a notice as they tour the protest area, Feb. 16, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

CHILDREN’S GROUP CONCERNED

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will not use force against protesters camped outside Parliament Hill, with the decision ultimately made by police.

Children cannot participate in the protests under the new rules of the Emergencies Act order.

This particular decision prompted the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa (CASO) to release a statement on Wednesday urging parents at the demonstration to make "necessary alternate care arrangements should they become unable to care for their children following potential police action."

"If parents and children are separated following police efforts in ending the demonstration in the downtown core, CASO will work to reunite families as soon as possible," the statement reads.

Irwin Elman, a former Ontario child advocate, accused the protesters with children in Ottawa of using the kids as protection from police.

“I don’t know what they’re purposefully using their children as human shields, but they are,” he said. “Whether they know it or not, or whether they believe it or not, they are and it’s time for them to take their children home.”

Police have previously estimated that as many one in four vehicles in the downtown core have children in them.

The Ontario Provincial Police and RCMP are now aiding the Ottawa Police Service in the form of an integrated command centre. The demonstrations have cost the city an estimated $14.1 million so far.

"These individuals have overstayed their welcome," Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

"It's time for them to move on and stop this outrageous behaviour that is just such an insult to the men and women and children who live in our city."

LOCAL BUSINESSES SUFFER CONTINUED LOSSES

The ongoing demonstrations have proved disruptive for many residents and business owners in the city's downtown core.

A GoFundMe campaign for Ottawa restaurants has raised more than $90,000 of its $100,000 goal as of Wednesday. Participating restaurants must agree to give half of the money raised to their employees.

An Ontario court justice on Wednesday also extended a court order, made in response to a proposed class-action lawsuit brought forward on behalf of area residents, prohibiting air horns downtown for another 60 days.

But despite this and other recent court injunctions prohibiting loud honking, as well as states of emergency being declared by the city and provincial government, some have reported continued instances of noise and harassment.

Sarah Chown, managing partner at Metropolitain Brasserie Restaurant in downtown Ottawa located close to the Parliament buildings, told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday that despite their best attempts to stay open last weekend for Valentine's Day, sales were "pretty abysmal" even compared to other periods during the pandemic when capacity restrictions were in place.

Some people tried to come in unmasked and unvaccinated, she said, even occupying the front entrance for 15 minutes as a sort of "intimidation tactic."

Chown hopes to see some movement with the Emergencies Act, court injunctions and a new interim police chief, but says she has been disappointed with the response thus far.

With the Family Day long weekend coming up, she says she is expecting "another terrible weekend" for sales once again if the situation continues.

"I feel like I am a hostage in my city," she said. "I can't operate a business, my employees can't work, and certainly it doesn't feel like I'm living in a very free city right now."

Adam Taylor, president of Export Action Global, a trade facilitation firm based in Ottawa, also told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday that he worries about the potential long-term implications to Canada's trading relationships, particularly with strong protectionist sentiments from the United States.

"Because in business and in trade, the one thing people always want is stability and certainty," he said.

Surrounded by trucks, two protesters carry canoe paddles as flagpoles, Feb. 16, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

BORDER BLOCKADES DISPERSING

Police in Windsor, Ont. said late Wednesday that officers thwarted a suspected convoy of several trucks that had planned to “reoccupy” the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor to Detroit and was the subject of a blockade up until Sunday evening.

Police intercepted the suspected convoy from Ottawa before reaching Windsor, police said.

In Emerson, Man., protesters cleared the highway leading to the province's border crossing with Pembina, N.D. on Wednesday. Manitoba RCMP said in a tweet that the highway is clear and full access to the border crossing has been restored.

The Manitoba border crossing had been the last remaining blockade between the United States and Canada.

"Throughout the past six days, our officers were able to use open communication and a measured and tempered response,” Sgt. Paul Manaigre told reporters on Wednesday. “This continuous dialogue between our officers and the demonstrators enabled us to reach a resolution.”

Police say the blockade left the border with no arrests, charges or towed vehicles. As many as 75 vehicles were believed to be involved at the peak of the blockade.

"They wanted to get their message across, which I believe they have, and we wanted to make sure they understood where we were coming (from)," Manaigre said.

"At some point enforcement might have been needed."

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told reporters that he was happy to hear that the last of the border blockades had been cleared.

"This means that Alberta beef, B.C. salmon and Manitoba pork can once again be exported to markets across North America,” he said.

Four people targeted in an early morning police raid this week in Coutts, Alta., face charges of conspiracy to commit murder after authorities seized a number of weapons and ammunition from the now-disbanded border-crossing blockade.

Alberta RCMP announced the charges on Tuesday, a day after police made a number of arrests involving a smaller group within the larger protest.

Thirteen individuals in total face charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5,000.

Following the arrests, protesters began clearing the highway in Coutts.

Trucks, tractors and trailers had restricted access to the border crossing, across from Sweet Grass, Mont., since Jan. 29 to protest vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions.

The disbanding of the border blockade in Alberta comes as others across the country have been dismantled, including the clearing of the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ont., and Detroit, which resulted in dozens of arrests.

Police in B.C. arrested 16 people following a protest near the Pacific Highway border crossing at Surrey and Blaine, Wash.