Ottawa police officer faces charges that include sexual assault, forcible confinement
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 4:24AM EDT
Ottawa police say an officer has been suspended from service after being charged with two counts of sexual assault.
The officer is facing numerous charges that include aggravated assault, two counts of forcible confinement and distributing an intimate image without consent.
Investigators say the charges relate to domestic incidents that occurred off-duty between 2015 and 2018.
The officer's name was not released to protect the identity of the alleged victim.
The charges were laid Monday and the officer was released on a promise-to-appear.
Police say the investigation into the matter is ongoing.
