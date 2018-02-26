Ottawa police lay charges after child porn allegedly discovered on 'found' phone
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 2:31PM EST
OTTAWA - Police in Ottawa have charged a 40-year-old man with possessing and accessing child pornography after hundreds of images were allegedly discovered on a "found" cellphone.
Officers say the force's child exploitation unit was notified by a local business of a found cellphone containing child porn images.
They say subsequent investigation and forensic analysis revealed several hundred images.
An Ottawa man was due in court Monday afternoon to face the charges.
Ottawa police declined to provide further details.
They are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
