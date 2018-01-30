

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ottawa police say they are investigating a potential hate crime after a west-end mosque was vandalized with white supremacist logos and pictures of Adolf Hitler.

Police were called to the Jami Omar Mosque in the Bells Corners neighbourhood about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident comes just a day after Canadian communities, including Ottawa, held solemn commemorations of the one-day anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting that killed six and injured 19 as they prayed.

City Coun. Rick Chiarelli, whose ward includes the mosque, condemned the vandalism on Twitter, and said it proves the need for a neighbourhood watch program in the area.

“Disappointed to see racist posters on our mosque in Bells Corners. This is unacceptable and we all condemn it,” he wrote.

MPP Lisa MacLeod also urged residents to come to a public meeting about neighbourhood watch, tweeting: "There is no place for intolerance and hate in our community."

This month, there have been two shootings and the death of a pedestrian in which the driver has been charged with second-degree murder in Bells Corners.

On the anniversary of the #QuebecMosqueShooting, an Ottawa mosque has been allegedly defaced with a WhitePower flyer and references to Hitler. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/VeGE06Ps2L — Mersiha Gadzo (@MersihaGadzo) January 30, 2018

I work at a faith-based Islamic School in Ottawa's west end, we are located inside a mosque. This morning I woke up to messages saying the mosque was defaced with racist messages #Ottawa — Zahra Siad (@zahrasiad) January 30, 2018 Clearly on the anniversary of the #QuebecMosqueShooting we are again faced with sad news that individuals in this country feel that they need to terrorize and harass places of worship and schools, because these white supremacist posters were written on the doors of the entrance — Zahra Siad (@zahrasiad) January 30, 2018

to the school. As a new teacher I felt anxiety on what I should talk to my Grade 1 students about, how can I approach this? — Zahra Siad (@zahrasiad) January 30, 2018

Earlier today I joined @RickChiarelli @jamiomar in Bells Corners regarding the hateful posters found on the Mosque. There is no place for intolerance and hate in our community. Bells Corners residents are reminded of a neighbourhood watch we are hosting Monday, Feb 4 from 7-9. pic.twitter.com/33h89HoCsA — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) January 30, 2018