Ottawa police say they are investigating a potential hate crime after a west-end mosque was vandalized with white supremacist logos and pictures of Adolf Hitler.

Police were called to the Jami Omar Mosque in the Bells Corners neighbourhood about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident comes just a day after Canadian communities, including Ottawa, held solemn commemorations of the one-day anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting that killed six and injured 19 as they prayed.

City Coun. Rick Chiarelli, whose ward includes the mosque, condemned the vandalism on Twitter, and said it proves the need for a neighbourhood watch program in the area.

“Disappointed to see racist posters on our mosque in Bells Corners. This is unacceptable and we all condemn it,” he wrote.

MPP Lisa MacLeod also urged residents to come to a public meeting about neighbourhood watch, tweeting: "There is no place for intolerance and hate in our community."

This month, there have been two shootings and the death of a pedestrian in which the driver has been charged with second-degree murder in Bells Corners.

 