Ottawa police investigating body found in burning car
Ottawa Police
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 2:29PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Police say a body has been found in a burning car in Ottawa.
Investigators say the body was found inside the vehicle after the fire was extinguished.
Ottawa's fire service said crews were dispatched to the vehicle fire on Carp Road early Wednesday afternoon.
Police say a section of the road has been closed while officers investigate.
