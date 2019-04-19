Ottawa police arrest man and shut down spa in human trafficking investigation
Ottawa police worked with the Canada Border Services Agency to close down an Ottawa spa.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 9:40PM EDT
Ottawa police say a man has been arrested and a spa has been shut down after an investigation into human trafficking.
Police say the investigation began in May 2018 when some alleged victims came forward.
Police did not specify the number of victims, but they say more were identified as the investigation continued.
Police say a 41-year-old Ottawa man was arrested on Thursday and he faces 18 charges related to human trafficking.
They also say the investigation led officers to work with the Canada Border Services Agency to close down an Ottawa spa that they believe was operating as an unlicensed establishment.
Police believe there are more alleged victims and they encourage them or anyone with information to come forward.
