Ottawa pledges $50M for road to Calgary airport
Calgary International Airport is shown on Thursday, May 10, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 8:22PM EDT
CALGARY - The federal and Alberta governments have announced money to complete a road to improve access to Calgary International Airport.
The governments say the Airport Trail will create a second east-west route in north Calgary.
Officials say when complete it will make it easier for passengers and companies that ship cargo to and from the busy airport.
The federal government has earmarked $50 million for the road and the province $28 million.
The project is expected to create 400 jobs.
Construction is to begin later this year and be complete by 2022.
