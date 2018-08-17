Ottawa nanny charged in alleged assault of 2 children, police say
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 2:23PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Police say an Ottawa woman working as a nanny faces charges for allegedly assaulting two children.
Ottawa police say the children, who are both under the age of two, were in the woman's care.
They say a 26-year-old woman was charged Friday with two counts of assault and two counts of failure to provide necessaries of life.
Police say the woman has been working with children as a nanny for many years and has also participated in after-school programs.
They say they are concerned that there could be other victims.
