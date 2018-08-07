

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ottawa mother is desperately searching for her 18-year-old son who went missing at the Osheaga music festival in Montreal.

Family and friends of Collins Obiagboso say they haven’t seen or heard from him since Friday.

The teenager had travelled to Montreal in late July and met up with a couple of friends who were renting an Airbnb downtown before the weekend festival. One friend told CTV Montreal that Obiagboso left his cellphone and his wallet at the rental property before they left for the event on Friday.

Obiagboso’s companions say he became separated from them in the crowds and they haven’t been able to contact him since then. They also said all of his social media accounts have been inactive since Friday.

On Monday morning, Obiagboso’s mother Georgina Mensa Boboe travelled from Ottawa to Montreal to search for her son.

“I’m kind of scared. Maybe something has happened to him you know and I’m not able to be there to help him as a mom,” she said. “It’s really, really scary for me.”

Mensa Boboe said she’s been messaging with her son since he first arrived in Montreal in late July. She said it’s unusual that she hasn’t heard from him in a few days.

Obiagboso’s mother said she’s comforted by the fact that her son is familiar with the city because he spent 14 years living in Montreal before he moved away.

Mensa Boboe said she’s concerned about Obiagboso’s safety and she plans to continue searching for him.

With files from CTV Montreal’s Matthew Grillo