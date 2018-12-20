

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Ottawa's Joanne Schnurr





WARNING: This story contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers

A 24-year-old man Ottawa man has pleaded guilty to beating and stabbing his parents to death and has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years.

On Thursday, Cameron Rogers pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his adopted parents Dave Rogers and Merrill Gleddie-Rogers two years ago. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years following the reading of 24 victim impact statements by friends and family.

In one particularly disturbing statement, Gleddie-Rogers’ brother Graham Gleddie described how he had called his nephew on Nov. 20, 2016 – the day of the murders.

“I spoke to Cameron when he was in the middle of killing my sister,” Gleddie later told CTV Ottawa outside the courthouse on Thursday.

Gleddie said when he called the house that afternoon Rogers answered the phone and told him everything was fine in a calm voice. Gleddie said he later learned from police that his sister was being killed in that moment. In a videotaped confession, Rogers admitted he started murdering his parents at 11 a.m. that morning and it took his mother some time to die.

“Merrill was still alive, she was moaning on the floor of the kitchen. He had gouged out her right eye. She had multiple stab wounds and was in great pain moaning on ground,” Gleddie said.

Following the brutal murders, the court heard Rogers stuffed his father’s body in a suitcase and wrapped his mother’s body in a tarp and hid them in the backyard. He then lived in the house for another week before he attempted to flee to the United States.

When he was unable to cross the border, Rogers called police and confessed to the murders.

Dave Rogers, a former Ottawa Citizen newspaper reporter, and Gleddie-Rogers, a former government worker, adopted their son when he was just a baby.

Rogers, who is on the autism spectrum, has never explained during the court proceedings why he killed his parents.

Even without the comfort of that knowledge, Stephen Gleddie, another of Rogers’ uncles, still reached out to his nephew in court on Thursday.

“I won’t turn my back on you Cameron,” he said to him directly. “I will find a way to forgive you.”

The trial took a number of turns.

Rogers was initially tried for first-degree murder before he told his lawyer that his father sexually abused him. A mistrial followed and Rogers later admitted he lied about the sexual abuse.

After Rogers received his sentence, his uncle Graham Gleddie shared his reaction to the news.

“What he did was heartless and I fear for the day he is released,” Gleddie said outside of the courthouse.