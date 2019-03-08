

Cillian O'Brien, CTVNews.ca Staff





A man has been found alive after spending the winter snowed-in and living off whatever he had left in his house, Ottawa police say.

Officers were called Thursday night by a concerned neighbour to check on a senior citizen in the east end of the city.

They found a winter’s worth of snow piled high in the driveway, with no tracks and no signs of life.

“When they forced their way in they found the elderly man inside, alone and alive,” the police service tweeted.

“He told them that after being snowed in he spent the winter living off whatever he had in the house.”

Three officers proceeded to dig and snow blow the man out and called on city partners to help remove mounds of ice at the end of the driveway.

“Officers will bring him groceries and contact services to ensure he has supports moving forward,” OPS tweeted.

“Thank you to all involved in this call and please remember to check on your neighbours regularly.”