Ottawa man arrested after allegedly inciting hate, antisemitism
An Ottawa man was arrested near Toronto this weekend after he was allegedly caught on video inciting hatred and expressing antisemitic views.
Ottawa police have charged Mohammed Assadi with breaking several bail conditions and hope to keep him in jail while Toronto's hate crime unit investigates.
The Crown says Toronto and Ottawa's police hate-crimes units are working together on the case.
Crown attorney Moiz Karimjee told the court it's important the public and victims of antisemitism have confidence in the administration of justice and the rule of law.
Assadi's bail hearing has yet to be scheduled.
Assadi also faces outstanding charges, including assault and breaking and entering, which have yet to be tested in court.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, PRs and family members have left Gaza
Global Affairs Canada said 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt Sunday.
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
BC Green Party removes deputy leader for 'unacceptable' social media activity
The deputy leader of the BC Green Party has been removed after liking a social media post that compared Dr. Bonnie Henry to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
Fernandez clinches match as Canada tops Italy to win 1st Billie Jean King Cup
Leylah Fernandez beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first-ever title at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
Doctors Without Borders says it hasn't heard from colleagues in Gaza hospital since Saturday
International aid organization Doctors Without Borders says it hasn’t heard from medical staff stationed in the Shifa hospital in Gaza since Saturday, when staff reported they were trapped amid fighting between Israeli and Hamas forces near the complex.
Ottawa man arrested after allegedly inciting hate, antisemitism
An Ottawa man was arrested near Toronto this weekend after he was allegedly caught on video inciting hatred and expressing antisemitic views.
Trump's plans if he returns to the White House include deportation raids, tariffs and mass firings
With less than a year until Election Day, Trump is dominating the race for the Republican nomination and has already laid out a sweeping set of policy goals should he win a second term.
Jewish school in Montreal targeted by gunfire for the second time this week
Yeshiva Gedola, as well as another Montreal Jewish school, were also hit by bullets on Friday.
Astronomers discover Milky Way-like spiral galaxy from early days of the universe, previously thought impossible
The James Webb Telescope has spotted something astronomers previously thought was impossible: a spiral galaxy from the early days of the universe.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
Toronto
-
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
-
Garbage strike to end after Whitby workers reach tentative agreement
A tentative agreement has been reached between the Town of Whitby and the union representing 300 full-time municipal workers, ending a nearly month-long strike.
-
Police respond to reports of home explosion in Scarborough, search for potential occupant
A house reportedly exploded in Scarborough on Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
Pro-Palestinian rally marches through downtown Ottawa on Sunday
A large crowd gathered on Parliament Hill and marched through the streets of downtown Ottawa on Sunday, calling on the federal government to support a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Federal and municipal schedule changes in Ottawa on Monday
With Remembrance Day falling on a weekend, some city of Ottawa and federal services will be affected on Monday.
-
Ottawa driver observed going 98 km/h over speed limit facing stunt driving, impaired charges
Ottawa police say a driver observed travelling 98 km/h over the speed limit near Carleton University is facing impaired driving and stunt driving charges.
Barrie
-
Lastman's Bad Boy financial troubles leaves customers out in the cold
Customers of a longstanding Canadian furniture chain claim they're being left out as the company's financial woes intensify.
-
Four people injured, two critically following late-night crash in Innisfil
Multiple people remain in hospital after a collision in Innisfil Saturday night.
-
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
Kitchener
-
Two youths stabbed at Cambridge mall
Two youths were stabbed, and another arrested, after a fight broke out at Cambridge Centre Mall.
-
Police investigating shooting in university district
Police are investigating a shooting incident in Waterloo’s university district.
-
Save the date! Santa Claus is coming to town
Guess who's coming to town? Here's a look at the upcoming Santa Claus parades.
London
-
'Came across an e-bike in cornfield': New lead in case of missing St. Thomas, Ont. man
Police are searching a rural farmer’s field outside of St. Thomas for a man missing since Aug. 1, 2023. 'Officers attended an address in the county following up with the lead on missing person Kyle Hancock,' explained Sgt. Travis Sandham of the St. Thomas Police Service.
-
Public, Indigenous groups to get say on possible nuclear expansion
Bruce Power will be holding public information sessions and bus tours of their sprawling nuclear facility, as they embark on plans to build up to five more reactors along the shores of Lake Huron.
-
146 km/h in a 90 km/h zone: Huron County OPP nab three stunt drivers
Three different drivers have had their licences suspended after OPP officers recently stopped them allegedly speeding in Huron County.
Windsor
-
17-year-old student concludes 100-kilometre marathon for charity
St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School student Gavin Pratt is happy to be home after running an ultra marathon to raise money for the Royal Canadian Legion.
-
'Intoxicated male out of control' charged after damaging Chatham, Ont. business
A man is facing charges after he allegedly damaged a business in Chatham while intoxicated early Sunday morning.
-
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
Montreal
-
Jewish school in Montreal targeted by gunfire for the second time this week
Yeshiva Gedola, as well as another Montreal Jewish school, were also hit by bullets on Friday.
-
Fernandez clinches match as Canada tops Italy to win 1st Billie Jean King Cup
Leylah Fernandez beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first-ever title at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
-
Man arrested after woman's body found in the Eastern Townships
A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a woman in the Eastern Townships.
Atlantic
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held throughout the region
A number of Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held throughout the Maritimes on Saturday, remembering veterans past and present.
-
41-year-old man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sackville
The Halifax District RCMP say a man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing incident at a home in Middle Sackville around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday.
-
Premiers of five provinces ask for meeting with Trudeau over carbon tax
The premiers of five provinces are calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with them to discuss their request for carbon price exemptions on not just home heating oil, but all forms of home heating.
Winnipeg
-
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
-
RCMP continue search for missing man
Manitoba RCMP continue to search for a missing man from the RM of Oakview.
-
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
Health officials and people trapped inside Gaza's largest hospital rejected Israel's claims that it was helping babies and others evacuate Sunday, saying fighting continued just outside the facility where incubators lay idle with no electricity and critical supplies were running out.
Calgary
-
Investigation underway into 2 Saturday afternoon fires in Calgary
A couple of fires kept firefighters busy in Calgary Saturday.
-
Gunfire hits 2 homes in northwest Calgary neighbourhood
Calgary police say two homes were caught in an early-morning shooting in northwest Calgary.
-
Twain dedicates song to road crew after most of them make it to Saddledome show following bus rollover
Shania Twain sang the praises of the prairies Saturday night at the Saddledome.
Edmonton
-
Jay Woodcroft fired as Edmonton Oilers head coach after slow start to season
Jay Woodcroft is out as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Hyman scores 3 1st-period goals, Oilers snap 4-game losing streak with 4-1 win over Kraken
Zach Hyman scored three goals in the first period and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.
-
10-year-old boy feared dead after house fire in Whitecourt
One person is dead after a house fire in Whitecourt on Thursday and a 10-year-old boy is unaccounted for.
Vancouver
-
Power restored to 99 per cent of customers left in the dark after storm: BC Hydro
BC Hydro says almost all of the thousands of customers who lost power during a windstorm that swept across southern British Columbia have had their power restored.
-
Injectable HIV drug less accessible to patients in B.C. than other provinces: doctor
British Columbians with HIV have less access to an injectable drug compared to patients elsewhere in the country who can get a shot every two months instead of taking a daily pill, says an infectious diseases specialist.
-
Mortgage broker's negligence cost homebuyers $5K, B.C. tribunal rules
A B.C. mortgage broker was negligent when attempting to secure a mortgage for two people looking to buy a property with a mobile home on it, and that negligence resulted in the buyers having to pay an extra $5,000, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
Politics
-
Federal government anti-hate envoys discuss rising Islamophobia, antisemitism in Canada amid Israel-Hamas war
The two women appointed to advise the federal government on how to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia say that to counter the rise in hate in Canada amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, it’s critical to forge a path ahead together through respectful, 'constructive dialogue,' and 'creating space for education.'
-
Judges should not view themselves as activists, new Supreme Court Justice Mary Moreau says
Newly confirmed Supreme Court of Canada Justice Mary Moreau says judges should not see themselves as activists.
-
INTERACTIVE
INTERACTIVE Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
At a London summit in 2016, Canada's government pledged to send more than 600 additional peacekeeping personnel abroad. In the seven years since then, headcounts for Canada’s peacekeepers have dropped to double-digits.
Health
-
Considering a career in nursing? Here's what one expert says you should know
There were 35,000 nursing job openings in Canada as of the first quarter of 2023. If you're considering a career in nursing, it's important to know what type of training to pursue and how to gain important soft skills, one expert says.
-
Obesity drug Wegovy cut risk of serious heart problems by 20 per cent, study finds
The popular weight-loss drug Wegovy reduced the risk of serious heart problems by 20 per cent in a large, international study that experts say could change the way doctors treat certain heart patients.
-
From a baby pillow to BMW vehicles, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of various items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection agency recalled this week, including a baby nursing pillow, some BMW vehicles and a brush mower.
Sci-Tech
-
Astronomers discover Milky Way-like spiral galaxy from early days of the universe, previously thought impossible
The James Webb Telescope has spotted something astronomers previously thought was impossible: a spiral galaxy from the early days of the universe.
-
Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground
As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.
-
At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars
Since the death of an employee in June 2014, which hasn’t been previously reported, Elon Musk’s rocket company has disregarded worker-safety regulations and standard practices at its inherently dangerous rocket and satellite facilities nationwide, with workers paying a heavy price, a Reuters investigation found.
Entertainment
-
'The Marvels' melts down at the box office, marking a new low for the MCU
MCU, the superhero factory, hit a new low with the weekend launch of "The Marvels," which opened with just US$47 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Alec Baldwin makes surprise return to 'Saturday Night Live'
Alec Baldwin made an unexpected return to "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, his first time appearing on the program since the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of his film "Rust."
-
Taylor Swift changes lyrics to 'Karma' in nod to 'guy on the Chiefs' Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift winked at her romance with Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce during her "Eras Tour" concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Saturday when she changed the lyrics to a line in her hit song "Karma," and Kelce was in the audience to catch it.
Business
-
Worried Chinese shoppers scrimp, dimming the appeal of a Singles' Day shopping extravaganza
Shoppers in China have been tightening their purse strings, raising questions over how faltering consumer confidence may affect Saturday's annual Singles' Day online retail extravaganza.
-
Canadians should plan for higher rates in the long run: Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers is warning interest rates might not return to the low levels people were used to before COVID-19 pandemic.
-
The Great Grift: COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card - even a private island
Thousands of thieves perpetrated the greatest grift in U.S. history. They potentially plundered more than US$280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid while another US$123 billion was wasted or misspent.
Lifestyle
-
The best Christmas markets taking place around the world in 2023
Here’s CNN's rundown of some of the top Christmas markets that are taking place around the world this year.
-
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
-
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
Sports
-
Fernandez clinches match as Canada tops Italy to win 1st Billie Jean King Cup
Leylah Fernandez beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first-ever title at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
-
Jay Woodcroft fired as Edmonton Oilers head coach after slow start to season
Jay Woodcroft is out as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Shiffrin wins 89th World Cup slalom; Canadians finish 6th and 7th
Mikaela Shiffrin won a women's World Cup slalom Sunday after first-run leader Petra Vlhova looked set for another clear victory until she straddled a gate and did not finish her final run.
Autos
-
Unifor auto talks: a quiet end to one of the year's biggest labour clashes
Unifor's marathon three months of high profile contact talks with the Detroit Three automakers ended with a tepid 60 per cent vote of support from Stellantis production workers Monday, before the union quickly moved on to other labour fights in a year that's been full of them.
-
UAW workers at GM's Flint plant narrowly vote against new labour deal
United Auto Workers union members at General Motors' Flint assembly plant in Michigan have narrowly voted against a proposed contract with the U.S. automaker, the local chapter said.
-
Tesla faces strikes in Sweden unless it signs a collective bargaining agreement
Pressure is growing on Tesla in Sweden, where a trade union is demanding that the Texas-based automaker sign a collective bargaining agreement, which most employees in the Scandinavian country have.