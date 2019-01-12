

CTVNews.ca Staff





The driver of a double-decker bus that crashed into a transit shelter in Ottawa and left three people dead on Friday has been released from police custody.

Ottawa police say they released the driver of the OC Transpo bus unconditionally pending further investigation after arresting her and bringing her in for questioning after the crash.

The city bus went over a curb and struck the transit shelter at around 3:50 p.m.

Officials say two passengers on the bus, and a person on the platform died in the crash at the city’s busy Westboro station. Twenty-three other people were injured.

The Ottawa Hospital issued an update on the status of patients they received. In a Saturday morning tweet, the hospital says one person remains in critical condition. Six patients are listed as serious and four are in stable condition.

“Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigation Unit will continue its work at Westboro station documenting the scene,” Ottawa police said in a statement.

“Road closures remain in place near the scene of the collision and we ask for the public to avoid the area.”

More information is expected to be released at a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.

Const. Amy Gagnon says officers worked through the night and identified the three victims and contacted their families. Their names have not been released.

Brad Muir, a retired sergeant with the Ontario Provincial Police and a collision reconstruction consultant, told CTV News Channel that investigators will likely be downloading electronic data from the bus and reviewing eyewitness statements, road conditions and video camera surveillance.

“I imagine the on-scene investigation’s pretty much complete, but they’re going to be spending some time going over the bus making sure its mechanical fitness is in order, which, based on being a large fleet and who it is, I don’t think that will be a concern,” Muir told CTV News Channel on Saturday.

“They’re going to need to sort through the witness statements. I imagine there’s still some people to be interviewed, given the large number of people on the bus.”

On Friday, Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau said officers were trying to determine what caused the collision, adding that the weather – icy roads and bitter cold – could be a factor.

John Manconi, the general manager of OC Transpo, which runs Ottawa’s public transit system, said that at least 90 people could have been on the bus.

Witnesses described passengers being flung from the top of the bus out the front window.

OC Transpo has been struggling with a bus driver shortage and chronic service problems as they transition from busses to the new, delayed LRT line.

In September 2013, a horrific crash between a double-decker OC Transpo bus and a Via Rail train in South Ottawa killed six people.

Residents looking for information about family members should go to the Churchill Seniors Centre at 345 Richmond Road, Watson said. They can also contact the Red Cross at 1-855-797-8875.

With files from The Canadian Press