

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Ottawa





For the second time in two years, a home in Ottawa is facing considerable repairs after a vehicle barreled into the front of it.

Local police and the Ontario Special Investigations Unit spent most of the day Sunday sifting through the mess at the home in the Vanier neighborhood after the early morning crash.

Police had been in pursuit of the vehicle. How and why the car ended up smashing head-first in the front room of the home is now under investigation.

For some nearby residents the incident seemed like a bit of deja vu.

"I was familiar with the house only because two years ago… something very identical happened," said neighbor Teresa Finik.

In November 2016, a truck crashed into the same house. That time, two males in their 40s were extracted from the vehicle by paramedics and firefighters, and were taken to hospital.

No one was home at the time of Sunday’s crash but neighbors described waking up hearing what they thought was ice crashing loudly from a nearby rooftop.

"A lot of commotion and then of course, just the entire neighborhood lit up with blue and red lights," Finik told CTV Ottawa.

The car’s airbags deployed and the 39-year-old male driver was pulled out by police, arrested, and loaded into an ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash scene closed down several roads in the area on Sunday, while onlookers able to get a view of the scene snapped pictures and video of the vehicle still lodged into the home, behind the yellow police tape.