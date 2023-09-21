Canada

    • Ottawa gives Food Banks Canada $17.9M for pilot to provide period products

    Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien arrives at a Liberal caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.(Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien arrives at a Liberal caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.(Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    TORONTO -

    The federal government has tasked Food Banks Canada with handing out free menstrual products to members of marginalized low-income communities.

    Gender Equality Minister Marci Ien announced the pilot program Thursday.

    She says the government is injecting $17.9 million into the initiative.

    Through the project, Food Banks Canada will distribute free period products to community organizations across Canada.

    It is also going to partner with existing organizations that deal in period education to scale up their operations.

    The Menstrual Equity project is part of a broader push from the government to reduce the cost of menstruation.

    The feds have already launched a program to provide free menstrual products in First Nations schools on reserves, as well as making sure they're offered at federally regulated workplaces.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023.

    MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ICC war crimes tribunal hobbles on despite hacking

    The Netherlands-based International Criminal Court was operating on Thursday with disruptions to email, streaming and document-sharing after a hacking incident earlier in the week, sources and lawyers at the tribunal said.

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News