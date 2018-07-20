

CTVNews.ca Staff





Video has emerged of the life-changing moment when five Ottawa friends confirmed they had become Canada’s newest multi-millionaires.

CTV Ottawa has obtained footage from the Orleans, Ont. gas station where five co-workers and friends -- Stephane Dionne, Bryan Redman, Christopher Beazley, Gilles Dionne and Norman MacDonald -- made their $60-million Lotto Max grand prize official.

The video shows the five men walking into the gas station, where they hand the cashier the lottery ticket in a plastic envelope. After scanning the ticket, the gas attendant, visibly shocked, steps out of the frame while the five men celebrate and double-check their numbers.

The five men were presented with the grand prize cheque at the OLG headquarters in Toronto on Thursday.

“I always said that I believed we would win, but I didn’t believe we would win $60 million,” Dionne said during the news conference.

The five men are all married IT professionals with nine children between them. They’ve been playing the lottery together for a decade.

If split evenly, the men will each receive roughly $12 million, but they’ve said they don’t plan on retiring just yet.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Annie Bergeron-Oliver