Ottawa cop facing sex assault charge after SIU probe
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 28, 2018 9:52AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 28, 2018 9:54AM EDT
OTTAWA - Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says an Ottawa police officer is now facing charges in relation to an alleged sexual assault.
The SIU says the alleged incident took place in October 2017, but offered no details.
The unit says the force reported the incident last November.
Sgt. Aasim Ansari is now charged with one count each of sexual assault and breach of trust by a public officer.
The allegations against Ansari come weeks after another Ottawa police officer was charged with 21 offences including sexual assault.
The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.
