Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
The United People of Canada failed to make three deposits totalling $100,000 by August 10, according to an affidavit sworn by Patrick McDonald, the owner of St. Brigid’s Church.
The court documents also include the Agreement of Purchase and Sale for St. Brigid’s Church, which shows The United People of Canada had agreed to purchase the church for $5.95 million on June 8.
McDonald’s affidavit also stated that by not making the payments towards the sale of the property, it also entitled him to terminate the lease agreement that he had with The United People of Canada as of September 10.
A court hearing is scheduled for September 10 in an Ottawa courtroom to discuss the eviction matter. McDonald is seeking assistance from the Sheriff of Ottawa to help enforce an eviction notice that was first posted on the front door of St. Brigid’s Church last week.
That eviction notice stated the group’s lease had been terminated due to $10,000 in unpaid rent and "failure to provide proof of liability insurance in the minimum of $5 million." A second notice posted on the door said the group was in violation of the Ontario Heritage Act and did not obtain necessary permits for construction under the Ontario Building Code Act.
CTV News had previously reported St. Brigid's Church was conditionally sold to The United People of Canada on June 15 but as of Aug. 12, real estate listing documents show the property was listed as "back on the market."
With files from CTV Ottawa.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
Canada's fall forecast includes milder temperatures and stormy weather
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a season of stormy and wet weather for some parts of Canada and mild, dry temperatures for others.
Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg found dead in his apartment
Medical examiners confirmed Friday that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna sued Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Friday for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Why industrial farm animals could be the source of the next pandemic
Experts warn the next pandemic could come sooner than you think, and that unless changes are made to industrial farming practices worldwide, it could spark a virus more deadly than COVID-19.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
Toronto
-
Person killed by train at Unionville GO station
A person has been fatally struck by a GO train near Unionville station in Markham, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two people without vital signs after stabbing in Toronto; man in custody
Three people have been critically injured after being stabbed in Toronto on Friday afternoon.
-
Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist posts video to TikTok driving 260 km/h: police
A 27-year-old Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist who allegedly posted videos of himself travelling at speeds of up to 260 km/h to social media is facing a number of charges.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa auction house owner charged with fraud
The owner of an Ottawa-based auction house has been charged with fraud and possessing stolen property after allegedly stealing items from several customers.
-
Up to 5 men injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
-
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
Barrie
-
Ontario man claims discrimination after rescinded job offer
A Newmarket, Ont. man claims he was offered a job that was snatched away before being offered a second time, which he alleges was a case of discrimination due to his disability.
-
Police investigation in Alliston
Police have cordoned off a portion of Kidd Crescent near John W. Taylor Avenue and are asking people to avoid the area.
-
Wasaga Beach braces for H20i car rally
Sports cars will descend upon the small beach-side town to perform smokey burn-outs and donuts in private parking lots.
Kitchener
-
Here’s how the monkeypox vaccine rollout is going locally
As the number of reported monkeypox cases continues to rise in Waterloo region and the surrounding communities, local public health agencies have been continuing the rollout of the vaccine.
-
Waterloo region residents take advantage of cheap gas before expected pump hike
Waterloo region drivers are taking advantage of the lower price at the pumps before an expected hike brings the price of gas back to prices seen in mid-July.
-
Waterloo region repots zero COVID deaths in last week
According to Friday’s dashboard update from the Region of Waterloo, there were no new COVID-related deaths in Waterloo region reported in the last week.
London
-
Woman pleads guilty to impaired driving crash that killed young girl
After a morning of legal wrangling, a Strathroy woman entered guilty pleas in connection with a drunk driving crash that killed an eight-year-old girl.
-
Western student protest attracts greater anti-mandate community
Tensions are ramping up ahead of a planned protest at Western University Saturday, in opposition to the school’s recently announced COVID-19 mandates.
-
London and Sarnia LTC homes fined for not complying with air conditioning law
Ontario has levied a pair of $1,100 fines against two long-term care homes for not providing air conditioning in resident rooms. Legislation passed last year required that homes install air conditioning in all resident rooms by June 22 of this year.
Windsor
-
Aftermath: $20M spent and Wheatley still not safe
Friday Aug. 26, 2022, marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion that rocked the small fishing community in Southwestern Ontario.
-
Windsor police investigating a number of 'grandparents scam' incidents, remind residents to talk to loved ones
Windsor police are urging residents to warn their loved ones about the “grandparents scam” after police received several reports of suspects showing up at people’s homes to collect money.
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into building on University Ave
Windsor police say one person has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crashed into a building on University Avenue.
Montreal
-
'That is not true': Montreal mayor denies city is defunding its police service
Amid criticism that Montreal is defunding its police service, Mayor Valerie Plante came out Friday in defence of her administration's use of public funds, which she says are exemplary.
-
Newborn baby dies after being pulled from vehicle south of Montreal
A newborn baby has died after being pulled from a vehicle in critical condition in La Prairie, south of Montreal.
-
Shots fired at home belonging to Accurso family; police investigating
Police officers were back Friday morning in the same area northwest of Montreal after residents complained of gunshots for the second time in a week.
Atlantic
-
Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health
Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.
-
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer warns public against COVID-19 complacency
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he is concerned the public has become too complacent about COVID-19.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry deadline for final report extended into 2023
The deadline for the final report of the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has been extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 3:45 PM
LIVE AT 3:45 PM | Winnipeg police to update homicide investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service will give an update on an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
'A bad year for purple loosestrife': How the invasive plant species is being fought in Manitoba.
A perennial pest of a plant is once again popping up in ditches and wetlands across Manitoba.
-
Manitoba expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine
Manitoba has expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine a week after the province confirmed its first case.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of memorial plaques stolen from northwest Calgary cemetery
Police are investigating after around 300 memorial plaques were removed from a northwest Calgary cemetery.
-
Gondek calls on province for better mental health, housing supports amid gun violence
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city’s increasing gun violence is a crisis that must be combated with additional support from the province.
-
Livestream of Artemis 1 mission sells out TELUS Spark
Some space-crazed Calgarians who were hoping to watch the Artemis rocket launch from TELUS Spark's Infinity Dome early Monday morning will have to make a Plan B.
Edmonton
-
Fire at west-end recycling facility out after 20 hours
A fire at a west Edmonton recycling facility was still burning Friday morning and only declared out 20 hours after it was first reported.
-
Alberta children aged 5 to 11 can get a COVID-19 booster next week
Alberta children aged five to 11 will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine boost starting Aug. 31.
-
Canada's fall forecast includes milder temperatures and stormy weather
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a season of stormy and wet weather for some parts of Canada and mild, dry temperatures for others.
Vancouver
-
Investigators release sketch of suspect in Surrey taxi shooting
Homicide investigators have released a sketch of the man suspected of shooting a taxi driver and passenger in Surrey earlier this month.
-
Coroners' court to investigate shooting of stabbing suspect at Vancouver Canadian Tire
British Columbia's coroners service will be investigating the police-involved death of a suspect in a stabbing at a Vancouver Canadian Tire.
-
Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Politics
-
Trudeau links Canadian investments in North American defence to European security
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants European allies to know that when Canada invests in defending North America and the Canadian Arctic, they also benefit.
-
Freeland shrugs off criticism in Kushner book, says Canada just responded to a bully
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says former U.S. President Donald Trump used "bully" tactics during negotiations on a new North American free-trade agreement more than two years ago.
-
Chief justice welcomes Michelle O'Bonsawin to Supreme Court of Canada
Canada's chief justice is welcoming the appointment of the first Indigenous member of the Supreme Court of Canada.
Health
-
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
An illness that has sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some of them, was found to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment the affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said.
-
'Synthetic' mouse embryos created without sperm, egg or womb
Scientists have created 'synthetic' mouse embryos from stem cells without a dad's sperm or a mom's egg or womb.
-
Combination 'polypill' lowers the risk of major cardiovascular events, study finds
Older heart disease patients who took a combination 'polypill' made up of three different medications had a lower risk of major cardiovascular events, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
-
SpaceX, T-Mobile try to connect remote areas with satellites
Elon Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile are teaming up in an attempt to connect mobile devices through a network of satellites, providing coverage to even the most isolated places.
-
NASA wants to see your moon-inspired art
To celebrate the upcoming launch of Artemis I, NASA wants you to share your moon-inspired art on social media.
Entertainment
-
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer's cause of death
An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.
-
Movie reviews: Despite masterful storytelling, 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' lacks passion
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Three Thousand Years of Longing,' 'Samaritan' and 'The Invitation.'
-
Turkish pop star jailed over joke about religious schools
Turkish pop star Gulsen has been arrested on charges of 'inciting hatred and enmity' with a joke she made about Turkey's religious schools, the country's state-run news agency reported.
Business
-
In wake of LaFlamme's exit, brands should be wary when jumping on hot topics: experts
Marketing experts say brands that have advertised themselves with a nod to CTV National News host Lisa LaFlamme's recent dismissal should beware of blowback.
-
'Tip-flation': What's behind rising tip percentages at restaurants?
The amount Canadian diners tip as a percentage of their bill is rising, recent data suggests. Experts say the reasons for this range from diners' altruism during the pandemic, to the practice by some restaurants of changing their payment prompts, according to experts in the food and hospitality industry.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
Lifestyle
-
'Tip-flation': What's behind rising tip percentages at restaurants?
The amount Canadian diners tip as a percentage of their bill is rising, recent data suggests. Experts say the reasons for this range from diners' altruism during the pandemic, to the practice by some restaurants of changing their payment prompts, according to experts in the food and hospitality industry.
-
The 'world's coolest' streets for 2022 revealed by Time Out
Time Out revealed its 33 selections for the coolest streets worldwide, and Montreal's Rue Wellington took the number one spot on the list.
-
Miss England finalist becomes first in pageant's history to compete without makeup
A Miss England finalist has become the first ever beauty queen to compete without wearing any makeup in the pageant's nearly century-long history.
Sports
-
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
-
Serena's example: Tennis icon's impact felt in Black America
After nearly three decades in the public eye, few can match Serena Williams' array of accomplishments, medals and awards. Through it all, the 23-time Grand Slam title winner hasn't let the public forget that she's a Black American woman who embraces her responsibility as a beacon for her people.
-
5 NBA players among Team Canada's roster for World Cup qualifier in Victoria
Five NBA players highlight Canada's 12-man roster for the team's World Cup qualifying game Thursday night against Argentina.
Autos
-
Audi to enter Formula One in 2026 as power unit manufacturer
German manufacturer Audi will enter Formula One in 2026 in line with new engine regulations, chairman Markus Duesmann said on Friday.
-
Refreshed Leclerc eyes Formula One comeback; Hamilton encouraged
Charles Leclerc really needed the Formula One break to clear his mind. His season started so promisingly, then his big lead over title rival Max Verstappen blew up into a huge deficit.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.