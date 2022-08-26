Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents

A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.

The United People of Canada failed to make three deposits totalling $100,000 by August 10, according to an affidavit sworn by Patrick McDonald, the owner of St. Brigid’s Church.

The court documents also include the Agreement of Purchase and Sale for St. Brigid’s Church, which shows The United People of Canada had agreed to purchase the church for $5.95 million on June 8.

McDonald’s affidavit also stated that by not making the payments towards the sale of the property, it also entitled him to terminate the lease agreement that he had with The United People of Canada as of September 10.

A court hearing is scheduled for September 10 in an Ottawa courtroom to discuss the eviction matter. McDonald is seeking assistance from the Sheriff of Ottawa to help enforce an eviction notice that was first posted on the front door of St. Brigid’s Church last week.

That eviction notice stated the group’s lease had been terminated due to $10,000 in unpaid rent and "failure to provide proof of liability insurance in the minimum of $5 million." A second notice posted on the door said the group was in violation of the Ontario Heritage Act and did not obtain necessary permits for construction under the Ontario Building Code Act.

CTV News had previously reported St. Brigid's Church was conditionally sold to The United People of Canada on June 15 but as of Aug. 12, real estate listing documents show the property was listed as "back on the market."

