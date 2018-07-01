

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





As visitors gather on Parliament Hill to take in the capital’s annual Canada Day festivities, the rising heat and humidity have already become too much for some.

Watch the festitvities in Ottawa live here.

Just before 9 a.m., two people had collapsed on the grounds from the scorching weather, CTV News’ Michel Boyer reported. The temperature had already reached 28 C, but it’s expected to rise much higher.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa and the surrounding area predicting temperatures will reach a high of 36 C. With the added humidity, the agency says it could feel like it’s in the mid-40s.

Despite the oppressive heat, Heritage Canada said there are no plans to cancel the scheduled events.

Instead, organizers are advising attendees to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and keep out of the sun as much as possible. They also instructed participants to watch for symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Environment Canada lists effects such as, swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke as potential risks to be aware of in extreme heat.

Those braving the sweltering outdoors on the Hill will be rewarded with a jam-packed itinerary of events, including noon and evening shows featuring a flyby by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, performances from the Arkells, Lights, Brigitte Boisjoli, and Martina Ortiz Luis, among others, and of course, fireworks.

There will also be remarks by Heritage Minister Melanie Joly, Governor General Julie Payette, and a video message by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The prime minister will skip the celebration in Ottawa to attend a community event in Leamington, Ont. before travelling to Regina, Sask. for a Canada Day event with Canadian steel workers in the afternoon. He will finish the day in Dawson City, Yukon for a community barbeque in the evening.

On Sunday morning, Trudeau issued a statement wishing Canadians a happy Canada Day and praising workers across the country.

“From Ontario steel to Quebec aluminum, from agriculture and the energy sector in the Prairies and the North, to forestry in British Columbia and fisheries in the Atlantic, Canadians get the job done - and build our communities along the way.”

He also vowed to continue advancing reconciliation efforts with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples as well as building a country where everyone has a “real and fair chance to succeed.”

“Today, let's do what we do best as Canadians: look to the future, and roll up our sleeves. Together, we will keep building a country that makes us all proud,” the statement said.

It’s not even 9am and someone has already collapsed on Parliament Hill. It’s already 28 degrees here. Heading for a high of 36. #CanadaDay pic.twitter.com/twuRK2VuTb — Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) July 1, 2018