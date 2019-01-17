

CTVNews.ca Staff





A woman who survived last week’s deadly bus crash in Ottawa is hoping to find the stranger who pulled her from the wreckage to thank her for saving her life.

Karin Hohban was sitting on the upper floor of the double-decker bus Friday when it suddenly slammed into a transit shelter. The force of the collision trapped her beneath the crushed seats. Her injuries were so severe that she lost more than two litres of blood.

Three passengers died in the crash. Twenty-three others were injured, including two who were ejected from the bus.

Moments after the crash, a stranger rushed to Hohban’s aid and used a scarf to stop her leg from bleeding, according to her husband.

“Everybody else ran the other way, screaming, and she ran towards her," AJ Yantha told CTV Ottawa.

Yantha says the unknown woman pulled his wife from the seats and cared for her until authorities arrived.

“The lady pulled her out from under the seats. She was literally bleeding to death," he said.

Yantha and Hohban know little about the mysterious rescuer. She kept Hohban’s purse after the incident and delivered it to a police station. But she didn’t leave her name.

Hohban is still in hospital in serious but stable condition. She and her husband are hoping to find her so that they can personally say thank you.

"We have to find her … she's one of the heroes. There were lots of heroes that day but she didn't have to step up,” Yantha said. “She wouldn't be here if it wasn't for her."

The three victims have been identified as Bruce Thomlinson, Judy Booth and Anja Van Beek, all civil servants working for the federal government.

Many of the injured passengers suffered major injuries to their lower limbs, and some needed to undergo amputations, officials said.

Online fundraisers have been launched to help survivors. More than $40,000 has been raised to help Julie Davis, a woman from Kanata who lost her right leg. Davis remains in hospital.

Thousands of dollars have also been raised for Chester Wilson, a young father who lost his right leg and may lose his left leg. So far, a crowdfunding campaign for Wilson has raised $44,000.