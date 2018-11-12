

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ottawa-area farmer is planning to send more than 900 kilograms of potatoes to Iqaluit after a fire ravaged one of the city’s only grocery stores.

Mike Milsom of Mike's Garden Harvest has been sending organic potatoes to the northern community every week for a while now, but says his latest shipment will be a donation.

“My own emotional response to the events that happened with the fire and everything (was): ‘This is where the potatoes need to go,’” he told CTV Ottawa.

On Nov. 8, Iqaluit’s largest store went up in flames in a series of overnight fires throughout the city. A 17-year-old female has been charged in connection with the incident.

The fire at Northmart, where an estimated 60 per cent of the city’s food comes from, has put an area with serious food security issues under even more stress.

Residents had previously told CTV News Channel they feared the fire would impact the price of some items, which are already as high as $10.19 for a jug of orange juice.

Milsom says the 907-kilogram donation could’ve been more if they weren’t at the end of the growing season. He’s hoping the shipment can begin the 2,085-kilometre trip north on Monday, but the airline he planned to use is already full.

"Once we have the capacity available, we'll be more than happy to look at ways to continue to support the community of Iqaluit with those who want to help,” FirstAir said in a statement.

One of Milsom’s customers has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of shipping the produce.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Joanne Schnurr