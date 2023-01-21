Ottawa announces $2.8-billion settlement of B.C. day scholar lawsuit

Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, holds a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, holds a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

  • Here's what to expect from Tuesday's Oscar nominations

    After a seesawing movie year where every pronouncement about the future of theatrical movies was plausible at different times -- Audiences are back! No they're not! -- the film Hollywood will crown its Oscar-winner as the best of 2022 may, ultimately, be neither a streaming title nor a box-office smash.

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social