

The Canadian Press





Ontario's animal welfare organization says it has ordered a dog-sledding operation north of Toronto to provide insulated shelter, clean water, appropriate food and veterinary care to more than 100 dogs on site to improve the animals' well-being.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals began an animal cruelty investigation into Windrift Kennel in Moonstone, Ont., after receiving a complaint from a couple who visited the business on Sunday.

Natasha Guerriero and Dylan Blake, from Whitby, Ont., captured videos that show dozens of dogs chained up in the snow, with one dog limping with an apparent open wound on one of its front legs.

The OSPCA says the investigation is ongoing and that the owner must comply with the orders.

The organization says animals can be seized if the orders aren't complied with.

Windrift Kennel could not immediately be reached for comment.