Get ready for the start of a wet, hot Canadian summer.

Meteorologists are forecasting “oppressive” heat and “jungle humidity” in parts of Ontario this Canada Day long weekend, with some cities expected to pull the mercury higher than ever.

“What we’re seeing in parts of Central Ontario are probably very close to record amounts of humidex,” said David Phillips, senior climatologist from Environment Canada, noting Canada Day revelers on Parliament Hill in Ottawa could witness the hottest July 1 in 55 years.

The temperatures will be “sultry” and “oppressive,” he told CTV Barrie on Thursday. “You’d have to go to the Caribbean, or India or some tropical countries to see that kind of a situation.”

Temperatures could hit 33 to 34 degrees in parts of the province. Heat warnings are already in effect across 24 different regions of northern and southern Ontario, and the highs could last for a week. The criteria for a heat warning is daytime temperatures above 31 C for 2 days in a row, and nighttime temperatures above 20.

That’s “a done deal” according to Phillips. And the humidity will make things feel much worse than that. The humidex, which describes how hot and humid the weather feels for the average person, could push temperatures to feel like 47 degrees, higher than some cities have experienced in years.

“We’ll just clobber the humidex,” he said.

It’s not a question of “will it be hot?” but “when will it stop?” Even when the heat warning lifts, it doesn’t mean the suffering ends, warned Phillips. Temperatures could still be as high as 30 without humidity, and not come with any warnings.

Since not everyone can deal with a long bout of high temperatures, Phillips suggests the more heat-sensitive of the population take it easy. Find a cool space, a body of water to swim in, drink lots of liquids and wear your linen, if you’ve got it.

But ultimately, you’ll just have to power through.

“It’s just a matter of sucking it up and dealing with it,” he said. “We’re a people that can deal with it.”

With reports from CTV Barrie's Krista Sharpe and CTV Morning Live Ottawa