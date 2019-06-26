Opposition wants external review of public appointments under Doug Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands outside his office in the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto after announcing the cancellation of retroactive cuts that have hit public health, child care and other municipal services, on Monday, May 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 12:11PM EDT
TORONTO - Ontario's opposition parties are calling for a review of government appointments to be handled outside of Premier Doug Ford's office.
Ford ordered a review Tuesday of all pending government appointments after at least three were revealed to have personal ties to his ex-chief of staff.
Dean French resigned late Friday following news that appointees to two foreign posts were personally connected to him, and a third connection emerged Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for Ford says if the premier finds that people have been appointed for the wrong reason, they will be removed from their positions.
But both the NDP and the Liberals say that review should not be an internal one, handled by a government that signed off on those appointments.
Interim Liberal leader John Fraser wants the integrity commissioner to review all public appointments under the Tory government, and the NDP wants a legislative committee to do it.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'Dairy is Scary' billboards promoting veganism popping up in the Maritimes
- 'Somewhere to go:' Sex trafficking victim calls for more safe houses
- Meat industry groups concerned over China export ban, working with government
- Opposition wants external review of public appointments under Doug Ford
- Opposition wants external review of public appointments under Doug Ford