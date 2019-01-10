

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is considering footing the bill for U.S. border security agents in Maine serving the privately run ferry to Yarmouth, N.S.

Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines says nothing has yet been decided in talks with U.S. officials, but it could be part of the cost of doing business as the ferry moves to a new entry point.

The ferry is set to move to Bar Harbor from Portland, Maine, after Bay Ferries, the heavily subsidized private operator, struck a deal with the town last fall.

Hines also says the province hasn't made a final decision yet on paying for more than $3 million in upgrades to Bar Harbor's ferry terminal, but he says it's reasonable to expect it would incur at least "some of the cost."

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston says paying for civil servants in another country is inappropriate and doesn't strike him as a "normal" cost of doing business.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says while he believes the ferry is an essential piece of Nova Scotia's infrastructure, the province shouldn't be "running to the Americans with an open cheque book."

Hines says as things stand, operator Bay Ferries is waiting for approval of its lease agreement with Bar Harbor from Maine's governor.

He says until that approval is given, there's no word on what operating costs will be for the upcoming season.

As part of the deal with Bar Harbor, Bay Ferries requires a commitment on the construction of a new $8 million U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility.