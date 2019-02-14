

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA -- B.C.'s Opposition Liberals and the New Democrat member of the legislature facing an allegation of conflict of interest have both asked the province's conflict commissioner to intervene in the issue.

The Liberals say Delta North New Democrat Ravi Kahlon should not be part of a committee that shapes and influences recommendations on ride-hailing services when his father holds a taxi licence.

On Thursday, the Liberals sent a letter to Conflict of Interest Commissioner Paul Fraser asking him to rule on the perceived conflict.

Kahlon is a member of the all-party select standing committee on Crown corporations that will provide recommendations to the transportation minister on allowing services such as Uber and Lyft in the province.

Liberal committee member Jas Johal said Wednesday that Kahlon should resign from the committee.

Kahlon denies there's a conflict and said his father, who has held a taxi licence in Victoria for 28 years, will retire within the next two months.

"I've been working in good faith on that committee to bring in ride-hailing," he said. "I support ride-hailing, so it was not an issue to me."

Kahlon said he also asked Fraser to review his status to ensure he's in compliance with conflict rules and policies for members of the legislature.

The Liberals said in a news release that the government has put up numerous obstacles to ride-hailing in B.C. and Kahlon's membership on the committee calls into question the level of objectivity from the New Democrats.

"No other jurisdiction has attempted to obstruct ride-hailing the way the NDP is trying to do in British Columbia," said Jordan Sturdy, the Liberal critic for transportation.

Premier John Horgan rejected Opposition calls for Kahlon to resign or be removed from the committee during question period in the legislature and accused the Liberals of "demeaning the son of a hard-working businessperson."