

The Canadian Press





CORNER BROOK, N.L. -- A man was killed when a police officer shot him during a "confrontation" at a home in western Newfoundland, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Wednesday.

Chief Joe Boland said two officers were responding to an unspecified criminal complaint on Carriage Lane in Corner Brook at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"A short time after arriving a confrontation is believed to have occurred between the officers and a man who is subject to the complaint that resulted in one of the responding officers discharging his side arm," Boland said.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police are not yet releasing his identity.

"I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the family of the man who was involved in this tragic incident."

Boland also expressed his condolences to the officers and the Corner Brook community.

"Incidents of this nature can have long lasting effects on all those involved," Boland said.

The Ontario Provincial Police will investigate the shooting, and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will review that probe. Boland said the RNC will also conduct its own internal review.

Both officers are currently on leave and will be assigned to administrative duties while the investigation is ongoing.

Boland said he has the "utmost confidence" in his officers' training.

"I ask the community to have faith in our abilities and to have patience as we work with the OPP and ASIRT to find answers following this tragic event."

Neighbours said they didn't hear or see the late-night incident, but expressed shock and sadness upon learning the news that a man was killed nearby.

The shooting follows a 2015 high-profile civilian shooting by a RNC police officer.

Donald Dunphy was shot and killed in his home by Const. Joe Smyth.

A public inquiry report into the death found Smyth's use of force was appropriate, despite "troubling" aspects of his testimony and demonstrated "errors of judgement."

Commissioner Leo Barry found the RCMP was correct not to charge Smyth, who was the only witness to the killing, as there was no evidence to refute Smyth's claim of self-defence.

Barry's report recommended crisis intervention and de-escalation training be provided to all police officers in Newfoundland and Labrador, with mandatory requalification every three years.

- By Holly McKenzie-Sutter in St. John's, N.L.

