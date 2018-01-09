OPP say 1,800 pigs have died in a barn fire in Perth South, Ont
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 8:59AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 9, 2018 4:12PM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- Provincial police say 1,800 pigs have died in a barn fire north of London, Ont.
They say firefighters from three departments responded to the blaze, which broke out just before 6 a.m. Tuesday in Perth South.
OPP say no people were injured.
Police did not release the cause of the fire, but say it has been determined to be non-suspicious in nature.
