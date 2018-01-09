

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. -- Provincial police say 1,800 pigs have died in a barn fire north of London, Ont.

They say firefighters from three departments responded to the blaze, which broke out just before 6 a.m. Tuesday in Perth South.

OPP say no people were injured.

Police did not release the cause of the fire, but say it has been determined to be non-suspicious in nature.