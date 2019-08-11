OPP investigating after police vehicle hits 10-year-old boy on bicycle
Published Sunday, August 11, 2019
GRAVENHURST, Ont. - Ontario provincial police say they are looking for witnesses after a police cruiser hit a 10-year-old near Muskoka on Thursday.
OPP say one of their police vehicles was turning into a parking lot in Gravenhurst, Ont., around 12:30 p.m. when it struck the young boy.
They say the boy was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk when he was hit.
The boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries and he has since been released.
The OPP's traffic management team is investigating the incident.
