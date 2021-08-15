TORONTO -- Canada has temporarily suspended operations at the Canadian Embassy in Afghanistan.

On Sunday, Global Affairs Canada released a statement that said the embassy would temporarily suspend diplomatic operations in Kabul.

“The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly evolving and poses serious challenges to our ability to ensure the safety and security of our mission," the statement said.

The statement said that operations will resume when it is safe to do so.

“The Canadian embassy will resume its operations as soon as the security situation in Afghanistan allows us to guarantee appropriate service and adequate security for our staff."

This temporary pause of services will not impact the Special Immigration Measures program, the statement said. Applications are still being processed.

"We are urgently bringing more Afghans to safety in Canada and will continue to support them through this crisis," the statement said.