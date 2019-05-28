

The Canadian Press





Air Canada says airport systems, check-in and call centres are beginning to come back online after an outage affected flights throughout the country.

Spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick says the airline still expects flight delays and cancellations, but it is trying to accommodate as many customers as possible.

He adds some affected customers will be put on flights Wednesday.

Toronto Pearson International Airport, as well as the airports in Calgary and Vancouver, say they are working to support Air Canada.

At the peak of the system-wide outage, the Toronto airport's website showed delays of more than two dozen Air Canada flights.

Fitzpatrick says customers should check their flight status on their local airport websites or sites such as flightaware.com.

"We're working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible," he said in an email Tuesday night. "We thank customers for their patience and apologize for the inconvenience."

1/2 We can confirm airport systems, check-in and customer call centres are beginning to come back online. We’re still expecting some flight delays and cancellations, but we are working hard to move as many customers as possible this evening and we are putting on additional... pic.twitter.com/j2dSHLselE — Air Canada (@AirCanada) May 29, 2019

We’re experiencing a computer technical issue that is affecting our airport operations, check-in and customer call centres. We’re working to resolve this issue. We thank customers for their patience — Air Canada (@AirCanada) May 29, 2019

We are currently working to support @AirCanada after they experienced a network outage earlier this evening. This affects check in and baggage. We appreciate your patience and will provide updates as they become available. — YYC (@FlyYYC) May 29, 2019

We are currently working to support @AirCanada as they resolve a temporary IT problem affecting their passenger check in. We appreciate your patience. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) May 29, 2019