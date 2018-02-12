Ontario woman ticketed for driving with a parrot on her shoulder, OPP say
In this June 23, 2011, file photo, a Puerto Rico parrot is pictured inside a fly cage at El Yunque National Forest protected habitat in Luquillo, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 4:22PM EST
PERTH, Ont. - A driver in eastern Ontario was charged with a fairly unusual traffic violation last week -- travelling with a large, unrestrained parrot in her car.
Provincial police in Perth, Ont., about 85 kilometres southwest of Ottawa, were contacted Thursday after a woman was spotted driving with a large parrot on her shoulder.
The woman was stopped and charged under a section of Ontario's Highway Traffic Act that forbids crowding the driver's seat.
Police say a charge of that kind comes with a minimum fine of $110.
Officers say crowding the driver's seat is not a charge they lay often.
But they say that this is a reminder that driving with any unrestrained animals in a car can be a distraction that may lead to dangerous driving.
