

The Canadian Press





PERTH, Ont. - A driver in eastern Ontario was charged with a fairly unusual traffic violation last week -- travelling with a large, unrestrained parrot in her car.

Provincial police in Perth, Ont., about 85 kilometres southwest of Ottawa, were contacted Thursday after a woman was spotted driving with a large parrot on her shoulder.

The woman was stopped and charged under a section of Ontario's Highway Traffic Act that forbids crowding the driver's seat.

Police say a charge of that kind comes with a minimum fine of $110.

Officers say crowding the driver's seat is not a charge they lay often.

But they say that this is a reminder that driving with any unrestrained animals in a car can be a distraction that may lead to dangerous driving.