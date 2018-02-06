Ontario woman charged after allegedly kicking dog, punching Good Samaritan
The uniform of a Halton Regional Police officer is pictured in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 10:07AM EST
OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Police say a woman is facing charges after allegedly kicking a dog and punching a Good Samaritan in Oakville, Ont., on Monday evening.
Halton regional police say a number of bystanders saw a woman "forcefully" kicking a dog in the chest and stomach.
The dog was reportedly on a leash, and not acting aggressively.
Police say a number of citizens intervened and the woman allegedly punched one of the Good Samaritans in the face.
They say the 50-year-old woman was charged with assault and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
Police say the dog was transferred into the care of a relative.
