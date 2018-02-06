

The Canadian Press





OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Police say a woman is facing charges after allegedly kicking a dog and punching a Good Samaritan in Oakville, Ont., on Monday evening.

Halton regional police say a number of bystanders saw a woman "forcefully" kicking a dog in the chest and stomach.

The dog was reportedly on a leash, and not acting aggressively.

Police say a number of citizens intervened and the woman allegedly punched one of the Good Samaritans in the face.

They say the 50-year-old woman was charged with assault and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Police say the dog was transferred into the care of a relative.