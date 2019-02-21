

The Canadian Press





KITCHENER, Ont. -- A woman in Kitchener, Ont., has been charged with criminal negligence in the death of a 20-month-old girl.

Police say there were called to a home around noon on Thursday for reports of a child in distress.

They say officers found the baby without vital signs and started performing CPR, which paramedics continued to do once they arrived.

Police say the child was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday and police say a 27-year-old woman is set to appear in court that day.