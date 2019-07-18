The Calypso Waterpark east of Ottawa has been criticized over “racist images” contained in their ride ‘Kongo Expedition.’

The ride is set up as a lazy river, with passengers passing through several decorations that local man Robin Browne has complained are racist.

“Racist images like people in the U.S. South have on their lawn,” Browne told CTV News Ottawa. “Like black face, but really big ones looking like Africans with wild bulging eyes.”

Browne said his major issue was part of the ride where users go under a giant cauldron which he says “is totally a reference to the 1950s movie where they show Africans as cannibals.”

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Browne said.

Browne sent a letter of complaint to the park in early July, but has not received as response from Calypso yet.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the park multiple times, which has declined to comment.