Ontario wants court to dismiss challenge of sex-ed curriculum repeal
The Ontario government wants a court to dismiss a challenge of its decision to repeal an updated sex-ed curriculum. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 2:13PM EST
TORONTO -- Ontario is asking a court to dismiss a legal challenge against the government's decision to repeal an updated sexual-education curriculum.
Both the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario allege the Progressive Conservative government's decision is unconstitutional, saying it puts students at risk.
But lawyers for the government argue in a document filed ahead of a Wednesday hearing that the Constitution doesn't entrench any particular curriculum or set out what sexual health topics must be taught.
They say the minister of education has the responsibility to set policy in Ontario's public schools, not the courts or the groups challenging the curriculum repeal.
The previous Liberal government updated the sex-ed curriculum in 2015, including lessons warning about online bullying and sexting, but opponents, especially social conservatives, objected to parts addressing same-sex relationships and gender identity.
The government argues that if the curriculum prior to 2015 didn't infringe the charter, it can't be unconstitutional to return to it.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- LIVE UPDATES: Woman was passed out, mostly naked in Halifax taxi: constable
- Huge dirt mound in Montreal neighbourhood unsafe: report
- Body reported found in Edmonton neighbourhood turns out to be a mannequin
- RCMP say teen repeatedly stabbed officer with screwdriver
- Seal spotted near N.L. hospital and returned to water reappears