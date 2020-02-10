TORONTO -- York University has created The Iranian Students Memorial Award to honour the students killed in the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran.

The Ukrainian Airlines flight 752 was on route to Kyiv from Tehran when it crashed just minutes after take-off on Jan.8. The incident occurred after the Iranian government fired missiles intended for a U.S military base in Iraq, as retaliation for the death of their top general, Qassem Soleimani.

Ultimately the missiles claimed the lives of all 176 passengers on board including 57 Canadians. Dozens of other passengers were also heading to Canada.

Three York University students were among those killed in the crash. Sadaf Hajiaghavand was studying human resources, Pegah Safar Poor Koloor was a biology student and Masoud Shaterpour Khiaban was travelling to Toronto to begin his studies in business.

The Iranian Students Memorial Award will be granted to students in good academic standing who require financial need and are active members of the Iranian community.

“By establishing this award, we have found a way to benefit future generations of students and turn this heartbreak into hope,” said York University president Rhonda L. Lenton in a statement.

The university will also be contributing $100,000 to the award in addition to donations received.