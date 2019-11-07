TORONTO -- Police in Ontario have charged a transport truck driver after other motorists on Highway 401 witnessed a swerving truck with a screen playing in its cab late Tuesday night.

Ontario Provincial Police pulled over the Toronto driver, who was hauling two sea containers, near Napanee, Ont. at about 11:30 p.m. They found a screen mounted to the dashboard that was playing a TV show.

The 38-year-old was given a $615 fine for driving with a display screen visible to the driver.